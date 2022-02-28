Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €133.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on Safran in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on Safran in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Safran in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($172.73) price target on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €125.00 ($142.05).

Shares of SAF opened at €114.54 ($130.16) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €109.69. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

