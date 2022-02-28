salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $265.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.19.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $208.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $452,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,959 shares of company stock valued at $41,240,700. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 26,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

