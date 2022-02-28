Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.80.

SPNS stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.40. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.72.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the third quarter worth about $4,978,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 423.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 201,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth about $4,203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 88,233 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

