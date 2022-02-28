Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,761,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,791,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 73,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,491,000.

DFAC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.05. 2,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,358. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

