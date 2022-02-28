Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) PT Lowered to 274.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 286.00 to 274.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBBTF. Citigroup cut shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Shares of SBBTF remained flat at $$23.35 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

