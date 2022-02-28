Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Schneider National by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Schneider National by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNDR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.03.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,670. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

