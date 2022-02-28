Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 62,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 214,623 shares.The stock last traded at $48.05 and had previously closed at $45.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 101,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.