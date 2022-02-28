Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 150,875 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,875 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after buying an additional 878,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after buying an additional 335,343 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,961,000 after buying an additional 104,846 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,589,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after buying an additional 206,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after buying an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.82.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

