Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 24,887 Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 33.3% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 22.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 596.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 131.3% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 66,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TZPS opened at $9.74 on Monday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

