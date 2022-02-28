Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock opened at $89.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,364 shares of company stock valued at $637,279. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.