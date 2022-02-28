Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,597 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Envista by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,039,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,423,000 after purchasing an additional 855,052 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 21,395.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,469 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,479,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,676,000 after purchasing an additional 94,304 shares during the period.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $48.52 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,512 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

