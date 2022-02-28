Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 290.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $123.50 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.91.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.81.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $1,840,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,530 shares of company stock valued at $42,934,590. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

