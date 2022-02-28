Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,140 shares of company stock worth $35,129,724. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $159.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.44. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

