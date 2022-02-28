Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 39,461 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 120.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,461 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 19.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $17,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.19 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $52.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

