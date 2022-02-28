Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Schrödinger from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $114.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 46.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 99.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the third quarter worth about $13,065,000. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

