Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGMS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,632. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.57. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

