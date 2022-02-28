Scientific Games (SGMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SGMS stock opened at $62.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,730,000 after purchasing an additional 714,287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

