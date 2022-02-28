Scientific Games (SGMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SGMS stock opened at $62.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
