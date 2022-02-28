Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $2.00. Seagate Technology posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Mizuho increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,036,755 shares of company stock worth $219,959,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.75. 29,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,260. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

