Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,224 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 190,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $25,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock worth $219,959,796. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $104.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.