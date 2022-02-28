Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Coliseum Acquisition accounts for about 0.8% of Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MITA stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. Coliseum Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

