Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,614,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,198,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRIV opened at $9.67 on Monday. B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

