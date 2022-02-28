SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.56.

SEAS opened at $71.91 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 2.29.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 156,683 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,620,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

