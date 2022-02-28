SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sharon P. Nadeau Sells 1,929 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SEAS traded down $2.52 on Monday, reaching $69.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,629. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $72.18.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 584.05%. The company’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEAS. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 48,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

