SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sharon P. Nadeau Sells 1,929 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:SEAS traded down $2.52 on Monday, reaching $69.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,629. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $72.18.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 584.05%. The company’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 48,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares in the last quarter.
About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
