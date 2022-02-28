Secure Energy Services (SES) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Secure Energy Services to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$5.99 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$2.95 and a twelve month high of C$6.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SES. Raymond James increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.08.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

