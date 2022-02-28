Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Buys £14,000 in Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider John Murray bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($19,039.85).

Shares of LON:SEE opened at GBX 8.37 ($0.11) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.16. Seeing Machines Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 6.82 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 12.34 ($0.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £347.50 million and a P/E ratio of -15.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on the stock.

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

