Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $20.91 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $583.95. The company had a trading volume of 56,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $604.28 and its 200-day moving average is $552.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.