Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 572 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $45,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Cable One by 60.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $20.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,420.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,587.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,765.35. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,375.63 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

