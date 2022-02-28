Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $42,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $8.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $658.51. The company had a trading volume of 46,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,769. The stock has a market cap of $269.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $707.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $773.07. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

