Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Announces Earnings Results

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
SRE traded up $7.21 on Friday, hitting $141.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,301. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.68. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.
In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.
Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.