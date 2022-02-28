Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Announces Earnings Results

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRE traded up $7.21 on Friday, hitting $141.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,301. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.68. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Sempra Energy by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

