Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, HSBC upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE ASAI opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,347,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

