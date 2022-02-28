Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SEPL opened at GBX 110 ($1.50) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25. Seplat Petroleum Development has a one year low of GBX 68.33 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £647.20 million and a P/E ratio of 18.56.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

