Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SEPL opened at GBX 110 ($1.50) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25. Seplat Petroleum Development has a one year low of GBX 68.33 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £647.20 million and a P/E ratio of 18.56.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

Dividend History for Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL)

