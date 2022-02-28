Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at GBX 53 ($0.72) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.99. BATM Advanced Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 44.55 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 106 ($1.44). The stock has a market cap of £233.48 million and a P/E ratio of 16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
