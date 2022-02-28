Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at GBX 53 ($0.72) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.99. BATM Advanced Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 44.55 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 106 ($1.44). The stock has a market cap of £233.48 million and a P/E ratio of 16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.