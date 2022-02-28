Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.31) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.18) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 109 ($1.48) to GBX 128 ($1.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.86) to GBX 215 ($2.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 160.60 ($2.18).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 113.10 ($1.54) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 101.90 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.82). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46.

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £3,342.21 ($4,545.37). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.46), for a total transaction of £476,687.14 ($648,289.32).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

