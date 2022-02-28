Shore Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Strix Group (LON:KETL)

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

KETL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Strix Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.10) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.90) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.26) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 377.50 ($5.13).

Shares of LON KETL opened at GBX 243.45 ($3.31) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £503.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. Strix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 222 ($3.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 390 ($5.30). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.60.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

