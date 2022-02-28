Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) to announce ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.70) and the highest is ($1.27). Sierra Oncology reported earnings per share of ($1.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($7.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($6.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($4.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sierra Oncology.

SRRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $59,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William D. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $323,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and have sold 19,000 shares worth $576,010. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SRRA remained flat at $$30.80 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $35.86.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

