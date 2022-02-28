Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SSD. DA Davidson upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.50.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $118.69 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $96.79 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $755,035. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSD. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.