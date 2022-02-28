Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Singapore Airlines stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. Singapore Airlines has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $8.71.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

