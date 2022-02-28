Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Raised to $63.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.23.

SIX opened at $44.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78 and a beta of 2.42.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.51 per share, with a total value of $7,502,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 356,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,474,191. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 40,611 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $2,727,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 33,216 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $8,304,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

