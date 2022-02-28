Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) target price on Sixt in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €161.45 ($183.47).

Shares of SIX2 stock traded up €8.40 ($9.55) during trading on Monday, hitting €144.50 ($164.20). The company had a trading volume of 37,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €141.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23. Sixt has a 52 week low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a 52 week high of €170.30 ($193.52).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

