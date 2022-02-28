SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Barclays upped their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of SM stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 5.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SM Energy by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,941 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,395,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SM Energy by 1,035.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 892,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

