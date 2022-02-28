SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

SM Energy stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after buying an additional 356,505 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in SM Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,211,000 after buying an additional 312,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

