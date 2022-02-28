Smart MFG (MFG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $77,376.00

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Smart MFG has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. Smart MFG has a total market capitalization of $17.69 million and $77,376.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart MFG coin can now be bought for about $0.0537 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Smart MFG

Smart MFG (MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 329,415,351 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

