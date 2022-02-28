SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0441

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00030319 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000901 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.