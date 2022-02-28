Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) PT Lowered to €44.00 at UBS Group

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €44.50 ($50.57) to €44.00 ($50.00) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $50.32.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
