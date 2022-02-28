Solanium Market Cap Tops $55.95 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $55.95 million and $1.98 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solanium has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.82 or 0.06916442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,635.84 or 1.00201611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003116 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

