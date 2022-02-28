SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $38,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $177.26. 1,038,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,533,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.89 and a 200-day moving average of $168.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $182.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

