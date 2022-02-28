SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $987,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 83,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,879. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $56.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39.

