Spectris (LON:SXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,775.00

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,775 ($37.74) and last traded at GBX 2,816 ($38.30), with a volume of 271348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,084 ($41.94).

SXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,370 ($45.83) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,300 ($58.48) to GBX 4,100 ($55.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($59.57) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,722 ($50.62).

Get Spectris alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,448.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,675.23. The firm has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

About Spectris (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.