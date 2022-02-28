Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Splunk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

Splunk stock opened at $120.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.08. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

