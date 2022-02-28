Sprott (NYSE:SII) Issues Earnings Results

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%.
SII stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,021. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Sprott has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $47.89.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.
SII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
